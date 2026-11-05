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How much will Alaska’s results shift after Election Day? History offers some clues
By Nathaniel Herz, Anchorage Press,3 days ago
In the past two election cycles, results have shifted as much as 3.5 percentage points away from Republican candidates between initial and final counts. Election Night in Alaska ended with multiple high-profile races too close to call — and with the potential for leads to change as 100,000 or more outstanding ballots get counted over the next two weeks.