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Jury trial scheduled for man charged with murder
By Kyle Kuphal,3 days ago
A two-week jury trial has been scheduled for Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 9-13, 2027 in Pipestone County District Court for Joseph James Benson, 37, who is charged with first degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse, and second degree murder, both felonies, in relation to the death of Samantha Koehne in Edgerton in 2024. A pretrial has been scheduled for July 6, 2027. The trial and pretrial dates were set during a hearing in Pipestone County District Court on Tuesday, Oct. 27.