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Lions' Jack Campbell provides an update after suffering neck injury
By Caroline FentonJason Fitz,2 days ago
Lions' Jack Campbell provides an update after suffering neck injury. Yahoo Sports Daily hosts Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz react to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell confirming that he has full movement in his lower body after suffering a neck injury in the Lions' win over the Minnesota Vikings. Watch the full episode of Yahoo Sports Daily on YouTube or YahooSports.TV.