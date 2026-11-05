undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Above average temperatures continue before a weekend plunge
By Meteorologist Sam Postich,2 days ago
What is the impact of the low-pressure system on central New York?. How will temperatures change in central New York on Saturday?. After record-breaking temperatures were recorded Syracuse Wednesday, the weather pattern will become more unsettled heading into the first full weekend of November. A low-pressure system tracking across the...