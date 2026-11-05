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WPU Comes Up Short Against Baker
By Editorial,3 days ago
WPU (0-8) rolled with the trio of Brandon Thordarson (Sr., Bloomfield, Iowa) Brady Burge (Fr., Van Horne, Iowa) and Amaris Williams (Sr., Milwaukee, Wis.). The Statesmen started off by sending out Burge as their No.1 on Pyra and Mythra. Burge was facing off against Bakers No. 1 on Steve. Brady was able to take care of Baker’s No.1 in a slow drawn-out match; he was able to knock all three stocks off while only losing one of his own.