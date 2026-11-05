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Texas AG-elect Nathan Johnson won't sue doctors who mail abortion pills to Texas
By Terri LangfordEleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune,2 days ago
Less than 24 hours after a historic sweep of Texas’ statewide elected offices by Democrats, the state’s attorney general-elect Nathan Johnson said Tuesday he will not continue Ken Paxton’s practice of suing doctors in other states for sending abortion medication to patients here. It’s the first big...
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