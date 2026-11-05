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Local businesses team up to restore iconic Battleship North Carolina entrance sign
By WWAY News,2 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A familiar landmark welcoming visitors to the Battleship North Carolina has received a makeover thanks to several local businesses that donated their time, materials and services. The Battleship’s distinctive red, blue and gold entrance sign along U.S. Highway 421 recently underwent a restoration project to...
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