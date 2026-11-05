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Theme Investing: Trendy stocks will often lead you into losses
By Pat McKeough,2 days ago
Theme investors zero in on something that’s going on in the world — in business, politics, technology or society as a whole — and try to cash in on it, directly or indirectly. You can get lucky with trendy theme investing, but there’s a large element of risk. Interest in the theme may slump sooner than you expected. Or, your enthusiasm for the theme may lead you to drop your guard. It may spur you to put money in stocks or other investments that are drastically over-priced or fundamentally flawed.