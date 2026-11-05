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Football Hosting Lincoln for Military Appreciation Day
By [email protected],2 days ago
By: Ryan Luttrell, Assistant Athletic Director for Strategic Communications and Media Relations ROLLA, Mo. – Missouri S&T football will close out its 2026 season Saturday, Nov. 7, when it hosts the Lincoln Blue Tigers at 1 p.m. at Allgood-Bailey Stadium. The contest will serve as S&T's annual Military Appreciation Day, with free admission offered to all active-duty and retired military personnel and their families. About the Miners Missouri S&T is coming off a hard-fought overtime loss to William Jewell last week, falling 30-24. After trailing against the top-ranked team in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC), the Miners rallied with...