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A. Rimbaud Review: Patrick Wang’s One-Man Biopic Is Wildly Esoteric
By Luke Hicks,3 days ago
If you’re not familiar with 19th-century French poet Arthur Rimbaud, writer-director Patrick Wang wants you to be. In his fourth feature in fifteen years, A. Rimbaud—and in a marked stylistic departure from his previous films—Wang stares the raw provocateur in the eyes and asks us to hold the same unblinking gaze. Moreover, he takes an avant-garde approach that strips the story of everything but the boy / man himself. The problem? Rimbaud was about as annoying as people get. And unfortunately, per Wang’s respectably novel approach, the poet is the only person in the one-man powerhouse performance film.