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WallWear launches metal peel and stick backsplash
By Ciara Lalor-Lindo,3 days ago
WallWear has launched its new Real Metal Peel-and-Stick Backsplash Collection. Made from architectural metal and designed for kitchens and bathrooms, the water-resistant tiles feature vintage tin-inspired patterns pressed into the metal, delivering the dimension and durability of a traditional metal backsplash without the long-term commitment, says WallWear. According to WallWear,...