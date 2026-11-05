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Boca Raton expanding school zone speed camera program to 3 more locations
By Leilyn Torres,2 days ago
The City of Boca Raton is expanding its school zone speed camera program to three additional locations beginning Nov. 9. The city said the expansion will add speed cameras in school zones serving Calusa Elementary School, Blue Lake Elementary School and Omni Middle School/Spanish River High School, bringing the total number of participating school zones in the city to six.