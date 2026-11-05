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Navajo Nation families displaced after historic flooding damages homes, properties
By Alexis CortezColton ShoneCharly Edsitty,3 days ago
CHINLE, AZ (AZFamily) — Historic flooding has devastated many communities on the Navajo Nation, leaving residents without homes and causing millions of dollars in damage. Floodwater covered properties in Chinle, west of the New Mexico border. Caked mud is making it difficult for residents to reach main roads to travel to work and school.