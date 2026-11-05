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Dorian Yates Calls Preacher Curls ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Unproductive,’ Reveals His Preferred Biceps Exercises
By Rick Saleeby,3 days ago
The six-time Mr. Olympia champion warns that preacher curls place unnecessary stress on the biceps tendon. Six-time Mr. Olympia champion Dorian Yates is warning lifters to reconsider one of the most popular biceps exercises in the gym. The bodybuilding legend recently criticized preacher curls, arguing that the movement puts excessive stress on the biceps tendon without delivering consistent resistance throughout the exercise.