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WEEKEND WEATHER: Sunshine, Warmer Temperatures Ahead for Mitchell Nov. 6–8
By Dominic Archer,3 days ago
MITCHELL, SD (Mitchell Now) — Mitchell residents can expect a dry weekend Nov. 6–8, with temperatures warming from the mid-40s Friday to near 60 degrees Sunday. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, clouds Friday will give way to sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Overnight temperatures will remain chilly, including a low around 30 Friday night.