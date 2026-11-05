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Sumner’s Bill Kemp named to Tennessee County Officials Hall of Fame
By STAFF REPORT,2 days ago
Former Sumner County Clerk Bill Kemp was recently inducted into the County Officials Association of Tennessee (COAT) Hall of Fame during the organization’s 58th annual Conference in Kingsport. To qualify for the honor, recipients must have retired more than four years, served in elected office for at least 20 years, demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and served their communities.