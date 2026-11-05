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Detroit school board’s new elected members bring history, criticism, and fresh ideas
By Hannah Dellinger, Chalkbeat Detroit,3 days ago
The Detroit school board’s new majority, according to unofficial results, brings a mix of history, institutional knowledge, outspoken criticism, and fresh ideas. Voters chose five new members for the Detroit Public School Community District’s board Tuesday in an election that may alter the future of Michigan’s largest school system. Ten years after the district’s creation, the new board will have to address stagnant enrollment, high chronic absenteeism, and struggling academic achievement.
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