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Real Snow Returns to Denver's Children's Museum With Sock Skating, Ice Fishing
By Ethan Morgan,3 days ago
Guaranteed snow is coming to the Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus starting Nov. 18, when the museum's seasonal Snow Days exhibit kicks off a run that lasts through Jan. 31, 2027. Kids will get real snow for sledding and snowman building, an outdoor sock-skating rink, and a maze built from snow, all included as part of the museum's winter lineup.
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