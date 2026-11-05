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Palace City Sports Roundup: Kernels Host Tea Area, DWU Prepares for GPAC Playoffs
By Michael Rosenkranz,2 days ago
MITCHELL, SD (Mitchell Now) — Welcome to the Palace City Sports Roundup, your daily source for scores, highlights and standout performances from Mitchell-area athletics. With no new varsity scores confirmed Wednesday, attention turns to Thursday’s Kernels volleyball finale and a busy weekend of Dakota Wesleyan athletics. Mitchell Kernels...