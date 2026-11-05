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AuctionsThe 2026 Geneva Fall Auctions Mega-Preview, Part 2 — Phillips, Sotheby's, And Marteau & Co.
By Mark Kauzlarich,3 days ago
Earlier this week, we tackled two of the four auctions taking place in Geneva this week (and into next). Now we tackle the last two—Phillips and Sotheby's—which will round out to around 1200 watches that I’ll have looked at to consider for coverage. Have I missed some deals? Certainly. Are there maybe one or two watches that don’t quite look as nice in person as they do in pictures? Yes, again, I’m sure. That's part of why I’m in Geneva this week, taking a look at as many previews as I can. As I said before, if I see anything worth noting, I’ll update my story, but I’ll skip further exposition and get right into the watches.