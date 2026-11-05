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Neoliner Origin: Wind Power Delivers 70% Fuel Savings, Tech Challenges Remain
By Subscribe,2 days ago
After its first year of transatlantic service, NEOLINE's wind-powered cargo ship demonstrates the potential for substantial fuel savings, while technical issues highlight the challenges of bringing sail propulsion into mainstream commercial shipping. For all the discussion surrounding shipping's decarbonization, the commercial equation for alternative propulsion technologies remains relatively straightforward: How...