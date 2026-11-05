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WSDOT seeks public input on early stages of high-speed rail from Vancouver, BC to Portland
By Reporter,2 days ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. — As the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) continues the initial research phase for a high-speed rail system through the Pacific Northwest, the agency is asking for input from residents and would-be travelers. The Cascadia High-Speed Rail would weave through a roughly 377-mile corridor through the...