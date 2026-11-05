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Coty Reports First Quarter 2027 Financials
By Rachel Klemovitch,2 days ago
Coty announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ended September 30, 2026. Markus Strobel, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said:. “Our first quarter results were ahead of expectations on sales, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS, alongside a significant improvement in free cash flow, supported by the focus of Coty.Curated… Our Coty.Curated framework is beginning to deliver results. Over the past year, we have increasingly concentrated investment behind our Top 6 core Prestige brands, which represented 73% of Prestige sales in Q1. These brands moved from a 6% like-for-like decline in the first half of fiscal 2026 to 5% like-for-like growth in the first quarter, with five of the six growing and combined sell-out returning to growth.”