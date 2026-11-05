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Mississippi News Report — Thursday, Nov 5: Senate Race, Fog
By Jon Ross Myers,2 days ago
Good morning, Mississippi. The U.S. Senate race is still too close to call the morning after the midterm election, with both campaigns watching the count, Black candidates made history in governors’ races around the country, and a dense fog advisory covers northeast Mississippi until 9 a.m. Here is your statewide roundup for Thursday, November 5, 2026.