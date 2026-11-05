undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lashinsky: What I’d like to see on Lurie’s post-victory to-do list
By Adam Lashinsky,3 days ago
On election night, as I slipped out of Anina in Hayes Valley, where Mayor Daniel Lurie was holding a victory party for his charter-reform and Muni tax ballot measures, I caught sight of his entire policy brain trust standing together in a convivial circle. I had made chitchat with each of them over the course of the evening, but I chose not to eavesdrop on their celebratory moment.