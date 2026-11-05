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Sherry Week: 12 top award-winning wines to try
By Martin Green,3 days ago
Sherry Week offers an ideal opportunity to explore the quality, versatility and value for money of Spain’s most celebrated fortified wine. You could kick off the week by enjoying a chilled manzanilla with tapas, then move on to Sherry cocktails at a buzzing bar. By the weekend, a warming oloroso by the fire or a glass of Pedro Ximénez with chocolate cake will show just how much ground Sherry covers.