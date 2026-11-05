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The 'silent years' of childhood: Why pediatricians say annual checkups still matter for healthy kids
By Keenan Smith,2 days ago
DEARBORN — Your child is doing well in school, playing sports and rarely gets sick. So do they really need to see the doctor every year?. Pediatricians say absolutely. In fact, the years between preschool and middle school are a time when some health problems can develop without parents even realizing it. And what doctors discover during a routine checkup might surprise you.