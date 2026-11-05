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FIFA council member Tashima to run against Infantino in election, Japanese media report
2 days ago
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino now has a serious challenger in his fight for re-election amid the biggest crisis of his 11-year leadership of world soccer. FIFA council member Kohzo Tashima — a colleague of Infantino for nearly 11 years — intends to run for president against the incumbent, Japanese media reported on Thursday after a meeting of the national soccer federation.