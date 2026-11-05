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Sonic Pico Park review: A leisurely stroll
By Ozzie Mejia,3 days ago
The Pico Park games are as charming as they are challenging. They lure groups of friends in with their simple and eye-catching characters, but have those same friends sniping at each other by the end of the day. They're deceptively tough, requiring everyone to be on the same page while also making it easy to get in each other's way. After everyone has let off steam, they laugh over their shared experience. Such is the joy of Pico Park. Sonic Pico Park, developer Tecopark's collaboration with Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog, is no different. There isn't a lot that's new here, but there's plenty that's fun.