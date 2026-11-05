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Martha Mary Mosser
2 days ago
Beech Creek, Pa. — Martha Mary Mosser (Frank) of Beech Creek, Pa. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 3, 2026 at the age of 82. Martha was born in Lock Haven to the late Domer and Violet Frank (Cregle) on Feb. 16, 1944. She attended Lock Haven High School and graduated in 1961. She worked at an ice-cream shop near Hanna Park in the 60s and at Bobbie Brooks. She cleaned homes and was a well known staff member at Curts Smokin Ribs, along with being a stay-at-home mother.