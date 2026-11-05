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Building a ‘highway to the moon and back’ with Winnie Lai
By SpaceNews Editor,2 days ago
In this episode, SpaceNews’ Mike Gruss speaks with Winnie Lai, CEO of Auriga Space. They talk about how electromagnetic launch technology that “catapults” small launch vehicles could cut down on fuel costs. She describes a “paradigm shift” through new technology that could enable new operations in space through low-cost, targeted missions, and what that means for Golden Dome missile defense interceptors.