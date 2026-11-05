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At 26, Sean Duffy’s son-in-law is headed to Congress as its youngest member
By Latest & Breaking News,2 days ago
Michael Alfonso is set to become the youngest member of Congress at 26 years old after winning a key Wisconsin House seat. Alfonso, a Republican, will head to Washington this January after running a campaign focused on delivering on affordability and restoring the American Dream, two priorities he emphasized throughout his campaign.