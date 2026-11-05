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High tides and severe swells could trigger property tax relief for coastal Malibu homeowners
By Sarah Lin,3 days ago
County program offers temporary reassessment cuts for ocean-damaged properties. Residents in Malibu grappling with structural devastation from recent pounding ocean swells and high tides could see temporary reductions in their tax bills through a specialized Los Angeles County relief initiative. Administered by the Los Angeles County Assessor, the Misfortune or...