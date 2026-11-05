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Santa Monica election results reveal clear voter mandate on housing and taxes
By Carlos Reyes,3 days ago
Wednesday afternoon tally widens margins for council contenders while voters back charter measures. Updated ballot counts released Wednesday by election officials show Lana Negrete, Caroline M. Torosis, and Ashley Oelsen maintaining the top three positions in a 12-candidate contest for open seats on the Santa Monica City Council. The updated...