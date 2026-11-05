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Gianni Infantino faces a major threat! Japan FA's Kozo Tashima launches UEFA-backed bid for FIFA presidency
By Donny Afroni,3 days ago
In a move that has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power in Zurich, Tashima has confirmed his intention to run for the FIFA presidency. The Japanese official becomes the most significant challenger to Infantino, who has reigned over world football since 2016. Tashima is the second individual to declare his candidacy before the crucial November 18 deadline, following former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega.