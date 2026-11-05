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Sam Soverel and Joe McKeehen Among Late PGT Sprint Winners
By Paul Seaton,2 days ago
Written by: Paul Seaton November 5, 2026 6 min read. The seven-event PokerGO Tour PGT Sprint series ended in Las Vegas last night, with the former 2015 WSOP Main Event world champion Joe McKeehen winning the final event. After earlier event wins for Sam Soverel and Andrew ‘Chewy’ Lichtenberger, the series ended with several big names in contention for the overall PGT Leaderboard top spot.