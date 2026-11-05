undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rained out on Halloween, the “Dark Harvest” haunted experience is “hanging around” this weekend
By Ava McIalwain,2 days ago
Halloween enthusiasts in Arizona and indeed across the nation, want more than pumpkin patches, costumes, and silly parties. Many yearn for something that will quite literally scare the hell out of them. Enter, the season’s newest haunted experience, “Dark Harvest,” a west-side Valley experience and because Halloween night was rained...
2