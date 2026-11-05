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Powell City Council begins eminent domain process for Scioto Street extension, downtown redevelopment plan
By Taylor Henninger,2 days ago
POWELL — Powell City Council approved three resolutions Wednesday that inch the city closer to connecting Scioto Street with Grace Drive, reducing congestion around the main intersection. The resolutions lay the groundwork for the city to provide new infrastructure, better traffic and new jobs and services, City Manager Andy...
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