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NXT TV preview: Title match advertised for Tuesday’s show
3 days ago
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show. -Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Powell’s POV: Dar and Moreno won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to earn their title shot. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).