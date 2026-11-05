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Sharing Conversations With Teens
By Mary Rose Kulczak,2 days ago
Getting teens to open up and share can feel as hard as climbing Mt. Everest without a Sherpa to guide you. And like climbing a mountain, it is important to prepare ahead of the journey. “To build a good environment for communication, it’s important to first focus on building a good relationships with your teens,” Jill Haar, MA, LPCC-S at Harbor, a leading local mental health provider, explained, adding, “Healthy relationships are built on qualities like trustworthiness, fairness, respect, honesty, accountability and shared control and freedom.”