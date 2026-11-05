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Klopp's Tresoldi watch! Germany boss tracks young striker after sensational European strike
By Alvino Hanafi,3 days ago
Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that young striker Nico Tresoldi is under active consideration for senior national team honors. The 59-year-old coach highlighted the forward's recent performances while explaining his selection process for the latest 24-man squad. The Italian-born forward, who stars for UEFA Champions League participant Club Brugge,...