undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WVU lists two safeties as questionable, Matt Sieg probable for Texas Tech
By WVadmin,3 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia. WVU’s safety availability remains a point to watch before Saturday’s trip to Texas Tech. Da’Mare Williams and Jacob Bradford are listed as questionable, while Matt Sieg is probable, according to Vernon Bailey’s November 4 availability report for WVSports. Those preliminary designations leave the Mountaineers waiting for a clearer picture of their secondary.