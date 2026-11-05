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AtkinsRéalis reports $133.3M Q3 profit, revenue up from year ago
By The Canadian Press,3 days ago
AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. reported a third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $133.3 million compared with $146.7 million in the same quarter last year. The Montreal-based engineering firm says the profit amounted to 83 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 88 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.