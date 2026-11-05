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Kylie! Nicole! Margot! Chanel Assembled Australia’s Holy Trinity
By Daniel Rodgers,2 days ago
It can’t be easy to spend months building a collection, only for its grand unveiling to last little more than 10 minutes on the catwalk, before fashion’s attention turns to the next, sometimes that very afternoon. It’s a problem Chanel has been smart enough to find a solution to over the years: wait until the collection hits boutiques, travel to the other side of the world, present it all over again, and give the internet a second bite of the cherry.