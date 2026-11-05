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Nintendo says it’s not considering another Switch 2 price increase and has enough quantities for memory, system still outpacing Switch 1
By Brian,2 days ago
According to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, the company is not currently thinking about another price increase for Switch 1. The news was shared during a financial results briefing today. The system increased from $450 to $500 a little while back. The move was made in response to rising memory costs....