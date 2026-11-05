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Amateur standout becomes World Wide Technology's first NIL sponsorship
By Ryan Herrington,2 days ago
Thanks to his runner-up finish in August at the U.S. Amateur Championship, Jay Leng Jr., has a couple notable starts in pro events lined up in 2027: namely the Masters and the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. In preparation, the 21-year-old Stanford junior is getting some reps in early, having made his first start in a PGA Tour event last month at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.