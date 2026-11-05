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Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Kirkland
By MYNORTHWEST STAFF,3 days ago
The Kirkland police department has issued an urgent community alert to look out for 15-year-old Francisca Hunter. Francisca has been missing since October 26th. She was last seen in Kirkland’s Totem Lake neighborhood on NE 124th St, wearing light grey sweatpants and a black long-sleeve top. Her family tells police she is in crisis, and may be heading toward southwest Washington.
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