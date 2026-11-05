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Dinzu Artefacts: New Releases from Evans-Weiler/Costa, The Ghost, and Luigi Marino
By dbarbiero,2 days ago
Dinzu Artefacts released its third tape batch of 2026 on October 30, with three recordings available on limited-edition cassette and digitally. Morgan Evans-Weiler & Carlo Costa – Debris / Tunings. Evans-Weiler’s violin and electronics meet Costa’s vibraphone and percussion in improvisations organized around noise, tone, and incremental changes in texture. The duo uses temporal boundaries to give form to sounds that shift between activity and near-stillness.