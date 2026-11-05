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Best Week 10 college football betting promos: Get over $3,000 in bonuses from best betting apps, sportsbooks
By Ryan Wooden,2 days ago
The Week 10 college football schedule is shaping up to be one of the best of the year, and you can make it even better with over $3,000 in sign-up bonuses and other perks for college football betting by utilizing the best sportsbook promos offered by the top betting apps. Top Week 10 college football matchups include Utah (-4.5, 47.5) vs. BYU, Missouri vs. Texas (-3.5, 48.5), LSU (-4.5, 52.5) vs. Alabama, Notre Dame (-7.5, 55.5) vs. Miami (FL) and Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-3, 56.5). Use any of these college football promos to bet these Week 10 college football lines or any of the other college football action spread out across Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass with a $5+ wager: