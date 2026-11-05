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Crypto’s Biggest Political PAC Fairshake Faces Stunning Election Setback
By BITCOINIST EDITOR,2 days ago
Crypto-backed super PAC Fairshake suffered a major political setback after Democrat Sherrod Brown won his Ohio Senate race despite facing approximately $56 million in opposition spending. The organization reportedly spent around $154 million on political advertising during the 2026 election cycle, with more than one-third of that amount directed at defeating Brown.
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